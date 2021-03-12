McNeese’s Heath Schroyer steps down as basketball coach to be full-time AD; John Aiken promoted to head coach

Schroyer’s coaching career covered 26 years – 24 of those in the Division I ranks. He was a head coach for 12 years at four different schools. He won two regular-season conference championships as a head coach; named coach of the year at two different schools; won four postseason games; advanced to the CIT Final Four; named a Top 20 Assistant Coach in the country of two different occasions while at UNLV; coached in the ACC at North Carolina State; coached over 100 players that moved on to play professionally including 15 in the NBA; recruited and coached two lottery picks including an overall No. 1 selection in the NBA Draft; and has had four former assistants who have become Division I head coaches, including Aiken.