Man accused of sharing woman’s nude photos online through social media account

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A northwest Louisiana man faces a list of charges after sharing illicit photos of a woman he knew on social media.
Terry Lynn Cook Jr., 32, of Ringgold, is charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles, two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and 52 counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Cook is accused of using a social media account, under the guise of a woman he knew, to share nude images of her without her permission to multiple people through Facebook Messenger, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Some of the recipients of the photos were underage. He also posed as the woman on the social media account to receive lewd images of juveniles.
Cook is also accused of using the same account to send lewd images of himself and have inappropriate conversations with female juveniles. He also posed as the female to receive sexually lewd images of juveniles, officials report.
He was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His total bond is $180,000.
This incident was investigated by the CPSO Cyber Crimes and juvenile divisions.
