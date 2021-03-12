LCPD officer saves individual from burning vehicle

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - During the winter storms in February, officer Brennan Bernat with the Lake Charles Police Department saved an individual from a burning vehicle.
According to LCPD spokesperson Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux, at approximately 2 a.m. on Feb. 17, during the recent winter ice storm, the LCPD was contacted in reference to a crash near Fruge and Albert Street.
Upon officer Bernat’s arrival at the location, he observed a vehicle that struck a building and caught fire.
Without hesitation, officer Bernat exited his patrol unit and ran to assist the person who was still in the vehicle. He was able to get the occupant to safety before the front compartment of the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames, according to Desormeaux.
Desormeaux says officer Bernat’s actions during this incident show his dedication to selflessly serving our community. And the LCPD wants to take this opportunity to recognize him for his bravery and the courage he displayed as he put his own life at risk to save another.
