THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD remains silent after officers cleared in Koy Moore situation; video still not public

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is now speaking out one day after the officers were cleared, saying body camera video from the incident should be released according to BRPD policy. When asked about a timeline for the release of the video, a spokesman for the mayor’s office did not have an exact timeframe and referred WAFB to BRPD. The mayor did praise the handling of the case in a statement, saying Chief Murphy Paul has handled the issue with transparency and open communication from the beginning of the case.