House-approved gun bill garners mixed reactions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. House of Representatives have approved a bill proponent that could possibly help with gun violence, but others say there are already enough gun safety legislation on the books.
“There is no firearm that I shouldn’t be able to have and I shouldn’t have to register it in my opinion with somebody if I go to sell it,” said Kerry Murphy with Murphy Promotions.
While setting up for a gun and R.V. show, Murphy expressed his concerns over two bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that would expand background checks for those wanting to purchase guns. The checks will also be required if a licensed firearm owner transfers a firearm to a non-licensee.
“I think it’s going to be a bad deal for anybody who wants to hunt, or wants a gun, or wants to sell it or give it to their son. I think what they are trying do is end up with a registry of your gun,” said Murphy.
Murphy said if this legislation becomes law it would adversely impact the way gun shows will have to operate.
Ryan Choate, manager of Paul’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Texarkana, Ark., said he doesn’t believe expanded background checks will impact his business and those who want to legally purchase a gun.
“The customers will still come for guns. I believe that firearms are very important,” said Choate.
The proposed bill still has to go before the U.S. Senate.
