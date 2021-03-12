Dry Saturday, but a wet Sunday

(KSLA) - This weekend will start off rather nice and dry, but changes come Sunday with out next cold front. This will bring in showers and storms. However, the severe threat has gone down.
This evening will once again be dry with plenty of clouds around. Look for some breaks in those clouds to provide a beautiful sunset. The winds will also be calming down as the evening wears on. Temperatures will cool down, but slowly. It will be warm with those temperatures in the 70s.
Tonight will have more overcast conditions with not many breaks in the clouds. Good thing is that the rain chances are still very low. Maybe some drizzle or mist, but that’s about it. Temperatures will also remain warm all night and only cool to the mid 60s.
This weekend will be dry Saturday, but very wet on Sunday. Saturday now only has a 10% chance for a couple showers, but will still be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower 80s once again. Sunday is when the cold front we’ve been talking about will move through. This will bring a line of showers and a few storms, but the severe threat has diminished! The rain should start in the morning before sunrise and will last through the afternoon. By the evening, things will be winding down. Temperatures Sunday will heat up to the lower 70s.
Good news is that the rain from Sunday will be gone by the time we wake up Monday. There should even be sunshine throughout the day! I have now completely taken out the rain chances! So, it will be nice and dry with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s. So it will be a great day!
Tuesday may have a few more showers come back as another cold front moves in. Showers and a couple storms will be possible later in the day and overnight. I have raised the rain chance to 30% for now, since this could still shift around. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will heat up to to the upper 70s.
Wednesday will have morning showers as this next cold front pushes through the ArkLaTex. I am anticipating that by the afternoon, things will begin to clear up. As of now though, I have rain chances up to 50%. So, you may still want that umbrella. We will be monitoring if there will be any severe weather, so keep checking abck for the latest forecast. Temperatures will still be warm and get up to the 70s.
Have a great weekend!
