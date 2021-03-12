Dry Saturday, but a wet Sunday

This weekend will be dry Saturday, but very wet on Sunday. Saturday now only has a 10% chance for a couple showers, but will still be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower 80s once again. Sunday is when the cold front we’ve been talking about will move through. This will bring a line of showers and a few storms, but the severe threat has diminished! The rain should start in the morning before sunrise and will last through the afternoon. By the evening, things will be winding down. Temperatures Sunday will heat up to the lower 70s.