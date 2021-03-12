DOTD announces nearly $3.6M road work project in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Friday, March 12 a major road work project in Natchitoches Parish.
“We have a small list of projects for the March letting, but it includes some important infrastructure improvements throughout the state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, PhD. “The department is proud to invest in a diverse group of projects, including paving, lane markings, bicycle paths, and a bridge replacement, for travelers across Louisiana.”
Six other projects across the state were also let for a total of $17.1 million.
In Natchitoches Parish, there will be grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage work done on LA 6 between LA 504 and LA 1. A bid of $3,595,727.47 was accepted for the project.
