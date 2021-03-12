Doctor recommends mammogram screenings after vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have a regularly scheduled mammogram after you just got your COVID-19 vaccine, don’t worry about rescheduling it.
According to Dr. Sharp Malak, a radiologist at St. Bernards, swollen lymph nodes after getting a vaccine are completely normal.
“It’s a common thing,” said Dr. Malak. “About 5-15% of women are going to have that sort of reaction after getting the vaccine, but if it persists, and it is concerning to the patient they should come and we will evaluate that.”
The doctor mentioned lymph node swelling is a sign of your body building up defenses against the virus, so feeling some form of tenderness after the vaccine is normal.
If you feel the need to reschedule your mammogram, Dr. Malak says wait to 4-6 weeks after you have been vaccinated.
Early detection of breast cancer increases the chance of survival by 40%.
