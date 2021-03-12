Crawfish are scarce, prices high this year in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The crustaceans that live just under the surface of Four Oaks ponds are playing hard to get.
The traps are coming up light, farmers have found the crawfish are still struggling to come out of their warm homes in the mud.
“The demand is there and we don’t have the supply,” said Matt Frey, one of the owners of Four Oaks. The crawfish ain’t there period.”
The water in ponds across Louisiana is too cold and there have not been enough warm sunny days to make conditions optimal for the mudbugs to come out and start feeding. Frey said his farm hands can barely stack enough sacks to keep up with demand. The ones that are filled go straight to restaurants, leaving few for anyone else.
“People are getting very impatient because people are wanting to do their own boils at their house but we haven’t caught enough to allow that to happen,” Frey said.
He said he has yet had enough to sell to individuals. It is a similar situation else where too. Demand is high but supply is not, meaning people are having to shell out much more than they normally would for the Cajun delicacy.
Prices for live crawfish are hovering around $4 or roughly $130 a sack.
Frey said the good news, as temperatures warm up more crawfish will come out and end up in the traps and prices will come down just a pinch.
