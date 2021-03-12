COVID-19 vaccinations coming to Logansport

LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport, alongside its state and local partners, are bringing the COVID-19 vaccine directly to the Logansport community on Saturday.
600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be available.
Here is everything you need to know about this vaccination clinic:
- Location:
- Logansport High School (17228 Highway 5)
- Time
- Saturday, March 13
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Pre-Registration
- You can register to get the vaccine here, but it is not required
- Eligibility
- Click here for a full list of who can get the shot now in Louisiana
