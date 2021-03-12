COVID-19 vaccinations coming to Logansport

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Source: VA)
By Christian Piekos | March 12, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST - Updated March 12 at 5:00 AM

LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport, alongside its state and local partners, are bringing the COVID-19 vaccine directly to the Logansport community on Saturday.

600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be available.

Here is everything you need to know about this vaccination clinic:

