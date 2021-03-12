Cold front brings storms and gusty winds Sunday

As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking more warm temperatures and cloudy conditions for the region. High temperatures on Saturday will again be above average with mainly dry conditions, but all eyes are on Sunday. That is when a strong cold front associated with a powerhouse of a low pressure will plow through the region. There is some concern that this cold front could bring some strong and severe thunderstorms to the region, but at this point that is looking less and less likely. If we do see strong storms the biggest concern will be the potential for some damaging winds. The timeframe on these storms now appear to be between the late morning through sunset on Sunday.