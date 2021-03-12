Cold front brings storms and gusty winds Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we continue to track very warm conditions out ahead of a strong cold front on the way for Sunday. We are tracking a few showers this morning especially across portions of eastern Texas. But for the most part we are expecting the generally cloudy and warm conditions to last through Sunday when our weather will turn downhill. While strong storms are possible Sunday, severe weather at this point looks fairly muted. We are also tracking more wet weather Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as well.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning get ready for another cloudy and warm day across the region. Temperatures this morning are already again in the 60s and will be again moving up to near 80 degrees this afternoon. We are tracking showers that will be moving through the region during the morning and into the afternoon hours, especially in eastern Texas. But like the past few days most of us will just see a gray day.
As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking more warm temperatures and cloudy conditions for the region. High temperatures on Saturday will again be above average with mainly dry conditions, but all eyes are on Sunday. That is when a strong cold front associated with a powerhouse of a low pressure will plow through the region. There is some concern that this cold front could bring some strong and severe thunderstorms to the region, but at this point that is looking less and less likely. If we do see strong storms the biggest concern will be the potential for some damaging winds. The timeframe on these storms now appear to be between the late morning through sunset on Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more weather through the first half of the week along with more chances for rain. Even with the front Sunday we are tracking temperatures to quickly rebound back into the 70s early next week. We are though expecting another cold front to move through the region Tuesday and into Wednesday giving us more wet weather. Behind this cold front we are expecting significantly cooler temperatures for the second half of the week.
So get ready for a weather roller coaster on the way! Have a great weekend!
