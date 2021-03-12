City of Shreveport, Willis-Knighton break ground on site of future Fire Station 8

“Willis-Knighton Health System is pleased to partner with the City of Shreveport and Shreveport Fire Department to enhance public safety in the greater Queensborough area and beyond with this joint endeavor,” said Brian Crawford, executive senior vice president and chief administrative officer, in a news release. “As providing quality healthcare is Willis-Knighton’s trademark, so too is our philanthropic ‘giving-back’ to the community in support of a higher quality of life for all. We’re thrilled to welcome Shreveport Fire Department’s Station 8 as a direct neighbor to our Willis-Knighton Medical Center campus.”