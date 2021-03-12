City of Shreveport, Willis-Knighton break ground on site of future Fire Station 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12, ground was broken at the site of what will become Fire Station 8 in Shreveport.
“The men and women of the Shreveport Fire Department work tirelessly to provide life-saving services to our community,” said Chief Scott Wolverton, in a news release. “This project will give them the first-class facilities they deserve.”
The property, located at the site of Greenwood road and Missouri Street was provided by Willis-Knighton Health System through a property exchange agreement. In 2019, both the Shreveport Fire Department and the health system discussed the idea of building a new fire station to replace the current 96-year-old Station 8 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
According to a news release, the facility is the last of the 2011 Public Safety Bond projects. It is designed to accommodate future growth and will cost $2,345,278.
The new fire station will include a generator to supply power in case of an outage, dormitories for both men and women as well as bathroom facilities. The fire station will also include an exercise room.
“Willis-Knighton Health System is pleased to partner with the City of Shreveport and Shreveport Fire Department to enhance public safety in the greater Queensborough area and beyond with this joint endeavor,” said Brian Crawford, executive senior vice president and chief administrative officer, in a news release. “As providing quality healthcare is Willis-Knighton’s trademark, so too is our philanthropic ‘giving-back’ to the community in support of a higher quality of life for all. We’re thrilled to welcome Shreveport Fire Department’s Station 8 as a direct neighbor to our Willis-Knighton Medical Center campus.”
