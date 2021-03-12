Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting on Milton Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has now been made after a deadly drive-by shooting on Milton Street that happened on March 3.
On Friday, March 12, the Shreveport Police Department announced the arrest of Sirderrick Kendrick, 22. He’s charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kaylin Williams, 21.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the drive-by shooting happened about 5:39 p.m.
An officer on the scene told KSLA News 12 it occurred at Milton Street at Exposition Avenue.
Preliminary investigation shows eight to 10 shots were fired, authorities said.
The wounded man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died. On Thursday, March 4, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kaylin Williams of Shreveport. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.
