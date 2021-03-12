All-abilities park receives green light from Carthage City Council

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - A park that everyone can enjoy regardless of their abilities is now becoming a reality in Carthage.
Monday night, the Carthage City Council gave the go ahead to start construction on the All-Abilities, All-Ages Park across from Panola College off Bird Street.
“It is so exciting,” Panola College’s Director of Institutional Advancement Jessica Pace said. “This has been a project two years in the making from an idea to having a vision on paper and a video to be able to show that to our community and donors and now to be able to see that come to fruition, it is just a wonderful feeling for our community.”
Pace said they have been able to secure around $640,000 in funding with donations and pledges to start construction on the first two phases of the park.
“That encompasses a large piece of playground equipment that is a big unit and then it has five or six other separate areas that has a music garden, swing set, a tri-swing,” Pace said. “It has an 800-foot linear walking trail that has pieces of exercise equipment placed around the trail. It also as a pavilion where families can come out where families can come out and have picnics and birthday parties. We can have community events.”
“It’s a great feeling to see the comment to see our community and make things better for our citizens,” Carthage City Manager Steve Williams.
Williams said the park will be also available to thousands of people in Panola County and surrounding areas.
“As you know you go to a lot of parks and it is not conducive to all ages or all abilities,” he said. This is a place you can come, no matter what your circumstances are, and you’ll be able to enjoy this park. And we’re proud of that.
“Our hope is by the middle of the summer, that we’ll have a park here for everyone to use,” Pace said. “We thank our community and everyone who has been involved to get it this far.”
Officials do say though the first two phases are funded there is one more phase for landscape fencing and aesthetic work which costs $100,000. To help donate, contact Pace at jpace@panola.edu or Carthage City Hall at (903) 693-3868.
