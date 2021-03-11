Willis-Knighton to open WK Palmetto Health Park

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System is bringing WK quality urgent care and basic diagnostic services to north Bossier.
WK Palmetto Health Park will open on Monday, March 15, at 1001 Lackland Blvd. off Palmetto Road in Benton.
The health park will include WK Physician Network Clinics, aWK Quick Care and a WK Diagnostic Service Center.
WK Palmetto Family Practice, with Lindsey T. Brown, MD, is the first WK Physician Network Clinic to open in this location. The clinic is a new model combining network clinics with WK Quick Care and a shared Diagnostic Center, where tests can be ordered by any Willis-Knighton physician.
WK Quick Care Palmetto will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for minor illnesses and accidents.
The health system plans to open other suburban health centers at Stockwell and Swan Lake in Bossier City and Northwood in Blanchard later this year.
“Willis-Knighton Health System’s expansion into north Bossier is a much anticipated and much needed enhancement to our current medical services and is designed to provide greater access and convenience to healthcare in one of the state’s fastest growing populations,” says Brian Crawford, executive senior vice president and chief administrative officer.
These health centers will provide residents of north Bossier and Benton the opportunity to have regularly scheduled appointments with physicians or walk-ins with sudden medical issues. The health centers are minutes away from Willis-Knighton amenities and providers.
“The health centers were developed and strategically located after extensive research on current and future growth patterns and medical necessity as well as feedback from community, civic, and government stakeholders,” Crawford says.
The health clinics answer the demand for more Willis-Knighton physicians, medical service lines for all ages, and facilities easier in reach in the area’s growing neighborhoods.
