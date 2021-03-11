Willis-Knighton Health System to offer COVID-19 testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Willis-Knighton Health System will be offering COVID-19 testing on Sunday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will be held at the WK Bossier Medical Health Pavilion at 2449 Hospital Drive in Bossier City.
Testing will be free for the first 250 people ages 12 and older, with children and expectant mothers receiving priority
Sponsored by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the free testing is open to those who are not currently COVID positive, do not have a history of COVID-19 and have not received a COVID-19 vaccination. Minors under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them to sign an informed consent.
Results will be provided by phone within 24 hours of the test.
