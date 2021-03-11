WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12 interviews Bossier City’s mayoral candidates @ 6:30 p.m.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Early voting continues through Saturday for elections to be held March 20 in Louisiana.
And the mayoral race in Bossier City has incumbent Lorenz “Lo” Walker facing “Tommy” Chandler, his first challenger since 2005.
KSLA News 12 will have live interviews with both candidates at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Walker is seeking his fifth term. He says he’s focused on revitalizing his city.
Chandler thinks the city needs new leadership and has goals of improving safety, roads and spending.
Both men are registered as Republicans.
Bossier City has 35,572 voters qualified to cast ballots in the mayoral race. They include:
- 11,195, or 31.5%, registered as Democrats;
- 13,762, or 38.7%, registered as Republicans; and,
- 10,615, or 29.8%, registered as Other.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 6:30 p.m. to hear from the candidates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.