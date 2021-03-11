Warm and cloudy for now then stormy on Sunday

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain very warm for a few more days before the storms Sunday come in to cool things down. There is still the potential for severe storms Sunday afternoon.
This evening will have more of the same of the last few days. Clouds will stick around with likely a beautiful sunset. There should not be much rain if any at all. Temperatures will also struggle to cool down and will remain in the 70s and 60s.
Tonight will have more overcast conditions with not many breaks in the clouds. Good thing is that the rain chances are still very low. Maybe some drizzle or mist, but that’s about it. Temperatures will also remain warm all night and only cool to the mid 60s.
Friday’s rain chance is still only at 20%. If we do see any rain, it will not last too long. Anything that pops up will likely be in the morning, then will wind down in the afternoon. Temperatures will be very warm and will be in the lower 80s! While, it’s not the prettiest of all days, it will still be a nice day!
Allergens are also getting to become a nuisance. It is fairly low for now, but it a bit noticeable. As we go through the next few days, it will only get worse. Allergens like Juniper, ash, and oak are all highest in the ArkLaTex. Here’s just an early heads up that any allergies will be getting worse most likely.
This weekend has a better chance to see the rain. Depending on when the cold front decides to move more south and start moving east, is when we will begin to see that rain. Saturday now only has a 20% chance for a couple showers, but will still be mostly cloudy. Sunday will see more rain and has a severe threat at the moment. Biggest threat is damaging winds. As of now, there is a slight risk for the ArkLaTex.
As of now, the storms should begin to arrive in east Texas during the late morning hours. In the central part of the viewing area, it should e in the early afternoon. Then the far eastern ArkLaTex will see the storms arrive by the late afternoon or evening.
Good news is that the rain from Sunday will be gone by the time we wake up Monday. There could even be more sunshine throughout the day! I have not completely taken out the rain chances just yet, though. I still want to wait another day to be safe. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s. So it will be a great day!
Tuesday should also remain dry with little to no rain. There will be more clouds building back up though. Still not a bad day by any means. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday will have another cold front move through. This does not seem to be as intimidating. Just a few showers, if any at all. There is a chance some of you stay dry as this next weather maker develops. Temperatures will still be warm and get up to the 70s.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.