VACCINATE318: Greater Shreveport Chamber launches COVID-19 vaccination site

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY (KSLA) - A new website now provides the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Vaccinate318.com provides information on who is eligible, vaccination sites and contact information for those locations. On the site is a map to show people vaccination sites near them.
According to a news release, the site “seeks to make it easier for those citizens who are eligible and want to be vaccinated, to become vaccinated.”
“The Chamber believes that credible, actionable information is critical to overcoming the pandemic, re-opening our economy and moving our community forward,” stated Timothy Magner, president of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, in a news release. “Now that vaccines are available its even more important for us to have a single place where individuals can get the latest information in real-time.”
The site is updated after any changes in guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, the Governor’s office, or the CDC.
