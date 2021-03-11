Stormy Sunday expected for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track the potential for strong storms on the way Sunday. This is associated with a strong area of low pressure that will be moving out onto the plains over the weekend. While this will be the main focus of your forecast we are also tracking scattered showers with the isolated thunderstorm mixed in as well over the next couple of days. Temperatures though will continue to be warm until we to the front Sunday afternoon. But even with the front we expect a fast rebound with our temperatures as we go into next week.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking another warm day ahead for the region. Temperatures this morning are already in the 60s and will once again move up to around the 80 degree mark this afternoon. Though temperatures will be warm we are tracking a few showers this morning and into the afternoon especially across northern parts of the ArkLaTex.
Looking ahead to Friday and through the weekend we continue to expect that southerly flow that will dominate the region and will keep our temperatures above average. We also expect though to see more pop up showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday as well. But the main even this weekend will come on Sunday as a strong area of low pressure and cold front will be moving onto plains and eventually through the region. The timing on this front continues to be Sunday afternoon with the potential for strong and perhaps severe thunderstorms remaining for all of the region. As this front moves through the biggest concern continues to be for strong and damaging winds with a very limited potential for tornadoes at this time.
Moving onto next week we are expecting more warm temperatures even with the cold front that moves through Sunday. Highs both Monday and Tuesday should be back into the mid and upper 70s along with generally dry weather. Wednesday though we are expecting another cold front that will be pushing through the region bringing more rain and thunderstorms. Due to the front we are expecting temperatures to be significantly cooler with highs in the 60s.
So get ready for some potentially stormy weather on the way for Sunday! Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.