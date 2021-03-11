Stormy Sunday expected for ArkLaTex

Looking ahead to Friday and through the weekend we continue to expect that southerly flow that will dominate the region and will keep our temperatures above average. We also expect though to see more pop up showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday as well. But the main even this weekend will come on Sunday as a strong area of low pressure and cold front will be moving onto plains and eventually through the region. The timing on this front continues to be Sunday afternoon with the potential for strong and perhaps severe thunderstorms remaining for all of the region. As this front moves through the biggest concern continues to be for strong and damaging winds with a very limited potential for tornadoes at this time.