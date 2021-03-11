Saints cut another veteran, CB Janoris Jenkins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are continuing to make cuts to clear salary cap room. On Thursday, the organization cut veteran CB Janoris Jenkins, per Adam Schefter.
The move will save $7 million against the cap.
Since Jenkins had a $1.2M fully guaranteed roster bonus, it would’ve accelerated upon being cut. So the Saints turned it into a signing bonus, spread it out over 2 year, and saved themselves an additional $600K against the cap.
That’s according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.
On Wednesday, the Saints cut WR Emmanuel Sanders and are expected to cut LSU LB Kwon Alexander to save a total of $21 million.
