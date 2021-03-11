Oklahoma governor to sign executive order to end statewide COVID-19 restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSLA) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced he would be issuing a new executive order on Friday, March 12.
“Because of the progress we have made, I will be issuing a new executive order tomorrow,” Stitt said. “There will be no statewide restrictions on events, or Oklahomans. I’m also removing the requirements to wear a mask in state buildings.”
This comes days after Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye announced updated visitation guidelines to allow visitors who have completed state-certified essential care training to visit their loved ones in long-term care facilities.
After completing their training, visitors will still need to follow the following guidelines for a non-supervised contact visit:
- If resident and visitor are vaccinated: a mask is required, and proof of vaccination completion must be provided
- If either the resident or the visitor are vaccinated: a mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be provided
If neither the resident nor visitor are vaccinated, they may participate in a supervised, no-contact visit. Masks are required, and proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be provided. Both individuals may be required to take an onsite test.
