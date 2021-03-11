Northwest Louisiana sees lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in a year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Louisiana reflects on a tumultuous year with COVID-19 — experiencing the lowest of lows and the highest of highs — northwest Louisiana is currently experiencing dramatically low hospitalization numbers.
But, how low?
To put this in perspective: the last time this few people in the northwest corner of the state were hospitalized was March 2020.
Currently, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, 61 patients are in area hospitals. Only five of them require ventilators.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, a Willis Knighton Health System pediatric infectious disease specialist, believes these dramatically lower numbers should encourage the public to continue measures meant to slow the spread of the virus, especially as more and more people are vaccinated.
“When we see a significant drop in hospitalization cases, it means that two or three weeks ago, there was a significant decrease in the total amount of virus that’s circulating in the community,” he explained. “It’s really good evidence that the mitigation strategies that been using have really been effective.”
But, to move forward, one only needs to look back at how much the coronavirus penetrated life in Louisiana. As Bocchini stated, hospitalization rates are a barometer for the spread in the community.
Sadly, during the very first days of 2021, northwest Louisiana maintained one of the highest hospitalization rates in the state with a total of 375 patients on January 4. New Orleans was the only region with a higher rate.
“We ended up with a new peak of infections that was pretty severe,” Bocchini said. “In northwest Louisiana, we really reached remarkable numbers of patients who were hospitalized, which represents a very large amount of virus circulating.”
With close to 450 thousand Louisianans fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Bocchini added that now is not the time to become lax about following public health guidelines - especially when you factor in the state’s lower hospitalization rate.
“What we really want to do going forward is to recognize these mitigation strategies put us in the position that we’re in now...and reflects a decrease in the circulation of the virus in the community,” Bocchini said. “It’s very important that we maintain masking and we maintain social distancing.”
However, as the spring months arrive and the temperatures begin to increase, Bocchini said he is keeping a close eye on a potential uptick in cases. The doctor is concerned that with looser restrictions in place, compounded with the threat of different variants of the virus, the coronavirus could spread faster throughout the community.
“The opportunity for the spread is certainly there and we just don’t have enough control of this virus because we have not achieved herd immunity because it’s going to take us a while to vaccinate the number of people we need to prevent continued spread within the community,” said Bocchini.
But, Bocchini is also confident that with three clinically-proven vaccines approved for emergency use, and thousands of people vaccinated daily in Louisiana, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.
“Each one of the vaccines is proven to be safe and highly effective and we’re now getting more and more vaccines distributed to the state each week,” he added. “We do have the opportunity to control this pandemic.”
