New Orleans is leading the country in vaccinations
A health worker shows the media how she prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome's Termini central station, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Source: Alessandra Tarantino)
By Mykal Vincent | March 11, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 8:15 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is ahead of the game in Louisiana and the country in vaccinations, city officials announced Wednesday as they eased COVID-19 restrictions.

New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says 21% of New Orleanians have received their first dose and 11% are fully vaccinated.

In contrast, 18% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose, with 9% fully vaccinated.

Current vaccination status as of March 9, 2021. (Source: NOLA Ready)

People as young as 16 years old with certain health conditions are now eligible to get vaccinated in Louisiana.

