LSP: 42-year-man killed by deputies after chase through DeSoto, Red River parishes

(KSLA) - Louisiana State Police is currently investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened the night of Wednesday, March 10.
LSP says just after 9:30 p.m., investigators responded to the shooting in Red River Parish. The incident involved deputies from the Red River and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Offices.
The preliminary investigation by LSP shows DPSO deputies on patrol in DeSoto Parish tried to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Michael Laduca, 42, of Waterford, Connecticut. For reasons still being investigated, Laduca reportedly refused to stop and a pursuit began.
The pursuit continued in DeSoto Parish before entering Red River Parish, where Laduca reportedly turned onto an oilfield road, drove through a barbed wire fence and into a pasture, where his Jeep became stuck in a ditch. Laduca reportedly ran away from the vehicle; deputies chased him.
While chasing him, LSP says a confrontation occurred which led deputies from both sheriff’s offices to fire at Laduca. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No law enforcement officers were injured, LSP says.
The investigation is ongoing.
