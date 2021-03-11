Hutchinson marks 1-year anniversary of 1st Arkansan diagnosed with COVID-19

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic with a briefing where the first Arkansas patient was diagnosed.
Brian Thomas, with the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, began the press conference recapping what happened one year ago. “We came into work a year ago today not knowing it would go the way it did, Thomas said.”
Thomas went on to say, “Many worked long hours and extra shifts, and words cannot put into perspective or show enough gratitude to our first responders.”
Since March 11, 2020, a total of 284 JRMC employees contracted COVID-19, and 135 patients have lost the battle while at JRMC.
Thomas noted that patient number 1, the first Arkansan to be diagnosed with COVID-19, is doing well and was in attendance at Thursday’s press conference.
As of March 11, Hutchinson said just over 17% of Arkansans have been vaccinated, and hospitalizations are below 300 for the first time in 6-7 months.
Hutchinson said, “We have lost 5,300 Arkansans to the coronavirus. But we have seen the capabilities of our pharmaceutical industry and that is the best of America where we can put people to work to find solutions.”
State officials also said Thursday that Arkansas Department of Agriculture is donating 10,000 oak tree seedlings to families to honor people lost due to COVID-19.
The seedlings are available through March 24 at the following places in Region 8:
- 1690 Linden Road, Forrest City = 870-633-6693.
- #40 Arnhart St., Ash Flat = 870-994-2187
- 2301 Fox Meadow Lane, Jonesboro = 870-932-2251.
Families are asked to call to set up a time to pick up the seedlings, with a pickup time Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
