Gregg County Jail to open visitation Saturday with restrictions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Josh Tubb at the Gregg County North Jail about visitation resuming this Saturday.
Restrictions will be in place due to COVID-19 state jail commission guidance, according to Tubb.
The visitation area will be limited to ten people at a time to allow for social distancing and the same limit of ten people applies to the lobby area.
Masks will be required for visitors and the area will be sanitized between visits.
State prisons will open visitation on Monday.
