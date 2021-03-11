COVID-19 in Louisiana: One year later

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 11, 2020 Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency. The state had 13 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at the time, including one presumptive positive case in Caddo Parish, the first in northwest Louisiana.
Over the past year, there have been about 430,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana; more than 9,000 Louisianans have died.
David Langston was the first person to test positive for the virus in Caddo Parish. After he and his friend, Cpl. Kevin Calhoun with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, recovered from COVID-19, both donated plasma. Convalescent plasma therapy is being used to treat those severely ill with the virus.
“If there is a silver lining to this cloud of coronavirus, it’s that I got over it relatively easily, and if I got it to help someone else who wouldn’t have had such an easy time, then I’m there,” Langston said on April 4, 2020. “I plan to do it as many times as they call me, keeping my own health in mind.”
KSLA is speaking with David Langston to reflect on this last year. We will have more in our 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.