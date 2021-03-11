Court awards more than $9M to Shreveport water customers part of class action billing suit

“With this ruling, we hope that the mayor and the city will discontinue their efforts to refuse to repay the citizens of the city for amounts the courts have repeatedly awarded to the citizens of Shreveport for amounts that the city has overcharged them for water and sewer,” said one of the attorneys representing citizens, Jerry Harper of the Harper Law Firm. “The Mayor is now faced with the choice of either paying the judgment or seeking an appeal against his own constituents. The City of Shreveport has been fighting its own citizens for years in these cases to resist paying amounts owed to them for overcharges to water and sewer; and, we hope that this judgment will put an end to this practice and that the city will work with us and the court to promptly repay what the citizens are owed.”