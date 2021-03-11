Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs sweeping abortion ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an abortion ban on Tuesday, March 9.
SB6 bans nearly all abortions unless the mother’s life in danger. It does not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
Because of that, it was not clear whether the governor would sign it.
“I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said in a statement.
Ali Taylor, on the other hand, is the co-founder and president of the Abortion Support Network in Arkansas. She has been fighting against this bill all along.
“Banning abortion does not end it; it only pushes people to seek out dangerous alternatives,” she explained.
Taylor said she will be supporting organizations like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood as they file a lawsuit to fight against the bill.
Lawmakers have said this is the groundwork to making change at the federal level.
In the bill, it specifically cites the famous Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, as well as Plessy v. Ferguson.
The bill will not go into effect until 90 days after the legislature adjourns.
