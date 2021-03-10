Tracking the strong storms expected Sunday

(KSLA) - Storms will be moving in on Sunday with some severe weather possible. Our next cold front will push through which will also knock temperatures down some.
This evening will have a lot of clouds around with little to no rain. You should be able to get away without an umbrella for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will also be warm with some slightly windy conditions. Temperatures will be in the 60s.
Tonight will be similar to last night. Quiet weather for the most part. There will be complete overcast with not many peeks in between the clouds. There should not be any rain until sunrise Thursday. So, I only have a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 60s, so it will be rather mild.
Thursday will be cloudy with a possible shower. This next weather maker on its way will be taking its time and remain just to our north. Therefore, we will see a lot of southerly winds that will keep temperatures very warm and will keep the clouds around. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s in the afternoon. I expect to wake up to some light showers, but will likely take a break from the rain in the afternoon.
Friday’s chance of rain is still only a 20% chance. The slow moving cold front to our north will be heading south in our direction. If we do see any rain, it will not last too long. Again, if we see any rain it will likely be in the morning, then will wind down in the afternoon. Temperatures will be very warm and will be in the lower 80s!
Allergens are also getting to become a nuisance. It is fairly low for now, but it a bit noticeable. As we go through the next few days, it will only get worse. Allergens like Juniper, ash, and oak are all highest in the ArkLaTex. Here’s just an early heads up that any allergies will be getting worse most likely.
This weekend has a better chance to see the rain. Depending on when the cold front decides to move more south and start moving east, is when we will begin to see that rain. Saturday now only has a 20% chance for a couple showers, but will still be mostly cloudy. Sunday will see more rain and has a severe threat at the moment. Biggest threat is damaging winds. As of now, there is a slight risk for the ArkLaTex. Be sure to check back for any changes to timing.
Monday will have some lingering showers and maybe a storm or two. By the afternoon, however, the sunshine should return. Temperatures will still be pleasant and warm up to the lower to mid 70s. So, it should be a nice day!
We will be your First Alert on the storms expected Sunday and have the latest on any severe threat. Have a great rest of your week!
