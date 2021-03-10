Tracking the strong storms expected Sunday

This weekend has a better chance to see the rain. Depending on when the cold front decides to move more south and start moving east, is when we will begin to see that rain. Saturday now only has a 20% chance for a couple showers, but will still be mostly cloudy. Sunday will see more rain and has a severe threat at the moment. Biggest threat is damaging winds. As of now, there is a slight risk for the ArkLaTex. Be sure to check back for any changes to timing.