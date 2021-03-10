Texarkana, Ark. to hold COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - College Hill Drug and Medical, along with Twin Cities Ministerial Alliance and the Miller County Office of Emergency Management, will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic on Thursday, March 11.
The event will be at the Church of the Living God, 928 Laurel Street, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
In addition to Phase 1A, you can get the coronavirus vaccine if you are:
Paperwork can be picked up in advance from College Hill Drug and Medical.
Volunteers are still needed for these events.
