Texarkana, Ark. to hold COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic
(Source: Emily Wakeman)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | March 10, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 11:19 AM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - College Hill Drug and Medical, along with Twin Cities Ministerial Alliance and the Miller County Office of Emergency Management, will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic on Thursday, March 11.

The event will be at the Church of the Living God, 928 Laurel Street, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In addition to Phase 1A, you can get the coronavirus vaccine if you are:

Those eligible to get vaccinated under Phase 1B in Texarkana, Arkansas. (Source: KSLA)

Paperwork can be picked up in advance from College Hill Drug and Medical.

Volunteers are still needed for these events.

