Strong storms possible this weekend

As we go through the rest of the week and through the weekend we are tracking more of the same in the temperature department for the ArkLaTex. Highs will continue to be in the upper 70s as a warm weather pattern continue to dominate the region. Much like today some afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible the rest of the week. Once we get to the weekend though that’s when our weather pattern will begin to ramp. a developing area of low pressure will begin to move out onto the plains this weekend bringing the potential for strong storms to the ArkLaTex Sunday. While there is some uncertainty in terms of the strength of the front it appears likely that thunderstorms will be moving through Sunday afternoon. Right now the biggest concern with these storms appears to be some damaging wind potential.