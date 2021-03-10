Strong storms possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! I hope everyone had a chance to enjoy some of the beautiful weather that we saw yesterday across the ArkLaTex. As we head into the middle part of the work week we continue to track warm temperatures ahead for the region along with generally dry weather. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible over the next few days it is really not until this weekend that widespread storm potential enters the mix for the region. This will be due to a classic strong spring storm moving out onto the plains. The timeframe on these potential storms looks to be Sunday afternoon, but that could change. Even with the storms the above average temperatures look to continue into next week.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning expect another very comfortable day ahead for the region. Temperatures are in the upper 50s this morning and will be moving into the upper 70s this afternoon. While most of us should stay dry, we are tracking the potential for a few hit and miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. This will not be particularly widespread, but a couple localized downpours are possible.
As we go through the rest of the week and through the weekend we are tracking more of the same in the temperature department for the ArkLaTex. Highs will continue to be in the upper 70s as a warm weather pattern continue to dominate the region. Much like today some afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible the rest of the week. Once we get to the weekend though that’s when our weather pattern will begin to ramp. a developing area of low pressure will begin to move out onto the plains this weekend bringing the potential for strong storms to the ArkLaTex Sunday. While there is some uncertainty in terms of the strength of the front it appears likely that thunderstorms will be moving through Sunday afternoon. Right now the biggest concern with these storms appears to be some damaging wind potential.
Looking ahead to next week even with the front we are still expecting warm temperatures ahead for the ArkLaTex. Highs for both Monday and Tuesday should be in the 70s. While some early morning showers are possible Monday and scattered wet weather is also possible Tuesday, we are not expecting washout conditions ahead for the region next week.
So while strong storms are possible Sunday make sure you enjoy the generally nice weather ahead today! Have a great Wednesday!
