Shreveport authorities investigating a homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting.
The call to East Wichita Street came in at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Responding officers found a man dead in a sedan in a driveway in the 100 block of East Wichita Street, police have confirmed.
They have a half dozen units, down from nine earlier, on the scene between Alexander and Cornwell avenues.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
