Shelby Co. sex offender arrested again on child porn charges; bond set at nearly $1M

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A registered sex offender in Shelby County has been arrested again, the sheriff’s office there reports.
Robert Bradly Lindsey, 58, of Center, was arrested March 9 after a team executed a search warrant at Lindsey’s home. The search revealed he was in possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office says.
Lindsey is a registered sex offender with the sheriff’s office. During the investigation, officials were able to identify various violations on Lindsey’s registration and charged him with three violations.
He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on two counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
Lindsey is being held on a bond of $800,000.
