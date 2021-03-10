Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith supports bill making Daylight Saving Time permanent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Daylight Saving Time could become permanent in the United States.
On March 14, Americans who live in states that participate in DST will have to change their clocks for the first time this year.
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith teamed with Senator Marco Rubio to reintroduce the Sunshine Protection Act, making DST permanent.
“I know the agricultural sector in Mississippi and across the nation desires this change,” said Smith. “I believe the Sunshine Protection Act would give us an immediate and long-term boost after a terrible pandemic year and a very dark winter.”
Supporters of the Sunshine Protection Act believe that it would greatly benefit the economy and country.
“Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year,” said Rubio.
The legislation could be passed sooner rather than later as 15 states have passed laws similar to Florida’s year-round DST. However, federal law is still required for the act to apply.
