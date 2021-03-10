Police investigating crash, report of gunfire near school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s a heavy police presence in the area of Sunset Acres Elementary School.
A car has crashed into a tree on Parkridge Street.
And about a dozen units are responding to a call about gunfire in that area.
Authorities tell KSLA News 12 they have found no victim.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call to the area of Sunnybrook Street and West Canal Boulevard came in at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday.
Children with backpacks could be seen walking home from the school in the 6500 block of West Canal Boulevard.
KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett is on the scene. Residents tell him this is not the first report of gunfire in their neighborhood.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.