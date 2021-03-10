Overweight and obese individuals now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana

“In general, we know that obesity has an impact on immune function. In fact, it impairs the immune function of an individual. We also know the more obese someone is, the decrease in the lung capacity, making ventilation more difficult and so when you are talking about an infection that affects primarily the lungs, you can see why obesity and/or being overweight could increase the risk for more severe disease including hospitalization and death,” said Lopez. ”When you look at the data, about 43% of adults in the United States are considered to be obese and more than 2 in 3 adults are overweight or obese, in fact, it’s almost three quarters, so, we are talking about a lot of people who are going to be included in this next group of vaccinated individuals.”