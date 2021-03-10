Mount Pleasant woman loses control of vehicle in fatal crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of the driver Monday morning.
According to Sgt. Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 7:09 a.m. Monday, DPS troopers were notified of a one-vehicle crash which occurred on State Highway 49, just east of FM 1735 in Titus County, about two miles east of Mount Pleasant. Williams said the preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on SH 49 in a construction zone. The driver, Nataly Montoya, attempted to avoid a construction barrel in the roadway and overcorrected. Montoya then apparently lost control and the vehicle overturned.
Montoya, 18, of Mount Pleasant, was transported to a local hospital where she died a short time later, Williams said.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
