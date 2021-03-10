Mother accused of kidnapping Ponchatoula boys arrested after fleeing to Florida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mother accused of kidnapping her own sons and driving them to Florida has been arrested after fleeing on foot.
An Amber Alert for the boys was issued early Wednesday morning, March 3, after the boys were reported missing the night before.
Deputies say Shawntel Heck showed up at their father’s house, hopped in the car with the boys inside, and drove to Florida. The car was located near Milton, Fla. with the children still inside. Heck reportedly fled from police on foot.
On March 8, deputies in Santa Rosa County arrested Heck.
Heck will be held without bond pending extradition to Tangipahoa Parish. Upon arrival at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, she will be charged with simple kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.