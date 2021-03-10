Louisiana school board asks lawmakers for larger K-12 boost

Louisiana school board asks lawmakers for larger K-12 boost
(Source: Live 5 News)
By Associated Press | March 10, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 11:41 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s top school board is sending state lawmakers a nearly $4 billion public school financing proposal that would double the spending increase sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The K-12 school funding formula that received final passage Wednesday from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education would boost spending more than $80 million next school year. It serves as the starting point for negotiations with the Legislature. The proposal would give $40 million more to school districts for discretionary use. The other $40 million would cover raises of $400 for teachers and $200 for support staff.

Edwards recommended only the $40 million for pay raises.

