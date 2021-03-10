KSLA Salutes: Navy veteran turned VA police officer says helping people is greatest part of career

“It was my golden dream because I came here working a previous job and talked to, at the time, Deputy Chief Williams,” Johnson said. “I asked him about a job that was being advertised. I asked if he hired females because I had never seen a female VA police officer. He said, ‘Of course we do.’ So I put in for it. Got a call, got an interview, and got hired. So I’ve been here ever since I graduated from the VA Law Enforcement Training Center (LETC) in Little Rock, Arkansas in March of last year. I love coming here simply because the veterans are here. Being a veteran myself, I can’t explain what it means to meet people from different walks of life every day knowing they went before me. Not a lot of people have served our country and for you to understand what they are going through, you have to have walked a similar path to them. To be able to relate to the veterans from Vietnam, WWII, the Korean War, and be able to see them, the people who paved the way for us is awesome. To be able to work here, to serve them back and talk to them, listen to their stories, and thank them, and provide whatever assistance I can... Overton Brooks is a great place.”