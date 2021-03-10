KIA, Nissan recalling more than 1M vehicles due to brake lights, fire risk

DETROIT (WAFB) - Two major auto-manufacturers, KIA and Nissan, are recalling 380,000 vehicles and 807,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to separate issues.
Kia recommends owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of fire in the engine compartment.
Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem. The affected vehicles are 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans.
For more information about the KIA vehicle recall, CLICK HERE.
Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada due to a brake light issue.
The company says the brake lights might not come on when the brake pedal is pressed on certain vehicles.
Certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S., are affected by the recall.
Dealers will fix the issue.
For more information about the Nissan vehicle recall, CLICK HERE.
