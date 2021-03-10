Gov. Abbott reappoints Jasper man to Texas Juvenile Justice Board

Edeska Barnes, Jr. of Jasper is the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for the First Judicial District Juvenile Probation Department. He is on the board of directors of Deep East Texas Council of Government, serves as a member of the Prairie View College of Juvenile Justice & Psychology Advisory Board and is a facilitator for the New Chiefs Development Program for Correctional Management Institute of Texas at Sam Houston State University. He has also served on the board of directors for the Texas Probation Association. Barnes received a Bachelor of Science from Lamar University.