Former Beckville educator surrenders teaching license; charge dropped

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A district judge has dismissed the online solicitation of a minor case involving a former Beckville ISD teacher.
Panola County District Attorney Danny “Buck” Davidson filed a motion to dismiss the case against Anthony D’Andre Moore in the 123rd Judicial District Court. Judge LeAnn Rafferty dismissed the case on Tuesday.
In the motion, Davidson said asked the judge to dismiss the case because Moore had surrendered his teaching certificate.
According to a previous story, Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Moore in December of 2019 on two counts of online solicitation of a minor. At the time, he was working as a teacher and coach at Beckville High School.
