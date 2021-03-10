East Texas Oil Museum holds exhibit featuring women in the US Senate during early 2000s

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Oil Museum is holding an exhibit featuring women in the US Senate during the early 2000s.
The exhibit, titled “Changing the Face of Power: Women in the US Senate,” features over 40 photographs taken by Melina Mara of these women in the Senate from 2001 to 2003. Some of the senators photographed are still serving in the senate today.
“It is National Women’s Month, so we thought what better time to celebrate the accomplishments that these women have had in changing history in the early 2000s,” said Olivia Moore, Manager at the East Texas Oil Museum.
One of the unique things about the exhibit is all the photos are in black and white.
“There is something that kinda really draws your eye to the black and white image and you can dive in a little bit more if your not distracted by the colors,” Moore said.
Moore said she thinks this exhibit is important for everyone to see.
“I think its not only important for woman to see this but also men, all people, children, public service isn’t just for one person or one type of person it can be for everybody and I think these capturing that point in time when these women were serving our country, it’s definitely impactful to know that we have a long history of women serving,” she said.
The East Texas Oil Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed next week for Kilgore College’s Spring Break. The exhibit will be at the museum until April 10. Masks are required to be worn.
