COVID-19 restrictions officially come to an end in Texas, as vaccination efforts continue

JEFFERSON, Tx. (KSLA) - As of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, state-mandated COVID-19 mitigation measures officially came to an end in the Lone Star State, giving Texans the freedom to decide themselves how cautiously they want to respond to the pandemic.
No more mask mandate. No more restrictions on capacity limits inside businesses. Texas is 100 percent open.
“I think the time for Texas to open is now, our economy has suffered tremendous losses,” said Leward LaFleur, Marion County judge. “Hospitalization rates are low, we are in a good place.”
According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order issued one week ago, after consulting with state medical advisors, individuals are still “strongly encouraged” to wear masks over the nose and mouth “whenever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household...”
“People who want to wear a mask, can still wear a mask, people who didn’t wear a mask weren’t wearing a mask regardless of whether the governor told them to,” said LaFleur. “Some people just don’t like the government, whether it be local, state or federal telling them they have to do something.”
Abbott’s move to end measures enacted to slow the spread of the virus has come under widespread, sharp criticism, with President Joe Biden even calling the move a “big mistake” and “Neanderthal thinking.”
“I think it’s important for individuals to make their own healthcare decisions, whether they want their family to wear a mask or if s shop keeper wants to put a sign on the door that says, ‘you have to wear a mask to enter my business,’” LaFleur added. “I’m fully okay with that, I’ll put one on.”
However, if hospitalizations tick up 15 percent over the course of seven consecutive days, a county judge can impose COVID-19 mitigation measures, the executive order declares. Regardless, businesses must still be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, with no limits on churches, public and private schools, as well as child-care services.
The order also makes clear that “no jurisdiction may impose a penalty of any kind for failure to wear a face-covering” and an individual cannot be jailed for violating any local COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“Anytime you’re in any political office, I don’t care if it’s a school board member, city council member, a member of the Marion County Commissioner’s Court, county judge - whatever the case maybe - you’re going to make half the people happy and the other half upset.”
According to Texas Department of Health and Human Services vaccination data, over 2.4 million Texans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while 4.5 million have received at least a single dose.
Data from the same source shows 430 people in Marion County are fully vaccinated for the virus, while over 11 hundred have been administered an initial dose.
“We were the first rural county in northeast Texas to receive vaccines in that manner,” said LaFleur discussing a vaccination pilot program brought to rural counties across Texas.
Texas, which has a population of 29 million people, has lost over 44 thousand people to COVID-19. while over 2.5 million are estimated to have recovered.
Though coronavirus prevention measures are no longer required at the state level, the executive order encourages residents to “use good-faith efforts and available resources to follow Texas Department of Health and Human Services health recommendations.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.