BESE approves teacher pay raises in 2021-22 education funding formula

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) unanimously approved the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula for the 2021-22 school year, increasing state education funding by an estimated $80 million.
Approximately half of the formula will fund an annual pay raise or $400 for teachers and $200 for support staff. A 1.375 percent increase to the statewide per pupil amount will boost state aid to public school systems by $40 million.
“As we initiate the funding process for K-12 education and the state budget picture comes into clearer focus, it remains important to continue moving the salaries of our dedicated Louisiana teachers toward the regional average, and ensure increased funding support for our schools and school systems as they continue to meet the challenge of educating students amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BESE President Sandy Holloway.
The MFP defines the cost of educating all public school students in the state. Louisiana’s constitution requires BESE to develop a formula to distribute the state funds to the public school and submit it to the Louisiana Legislature.
The final resolution outlining the formula approved by BESE will be sent to the Legislature.
“The approved MFP formula, developed with broad stakeholder input, represents a strong starting point in the process. We look forward to working with our partners in the Legislature in the weeks ahead to equitably and effectively meet the funding needs of all students, educators and schools,” said Holloway.
BESE’s resolution aligns with the recommendations of the MFP Task Force. The formula’s $40 million education pay raise provision also mirrors the proposed allocation in Governor John Bel Edwards’ 2021-2022 Executive Budget.
The approved formula for 2021-2022 specifically provides for:
- an increase of 1.375 percent in the base per pupil rate of revenue in Level 1 of the formula, from $4,015 to $4,070, yielding a projected $40 million increase for local schools and school systems;
- a pay raise of $400 for certificated staff and $200 for non-certificated support staff with retirements in Level 4 of the formula; and
- a funding allocation in Level 4 of the formula for annual stipends to certified mentor teachers in the amount of $2,000 per mentor teacher.
The Board authorized the Louisiana Department of Education to submit the MFP resolution to the Legislature by its March 15, 2021 deadline.
