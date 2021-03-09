WATCH: Louisiana to virtually celebrate its Grammy nominees at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana will celebrate its Grammy nominees Tuesday night at 7.
The simulcast also will be carried on the Grammy Museum’s streaming service and on its Facebook page.
Taking part will be current and previous Grammy nominees who are Louisiana natives. They include:
- The Shreveport duo Buddy Flett and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, who cumulatively have been nominated for six Grammys in previous years, will perform at Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport.
- Homer native Bobby Rush, a 2021 nominee for Best Blues Album, who will perform at Delta Music Museum & Arcade Theater in Ferriday.
- The New Orleans brass band New Orleans Nightcrawlers, a 2021 nominee for Best Regional Roots, that will perform at The Music Box Village in New Orleans.
- The band Sweet Cecilia, a 2021 nominee for Best Regional Roots, who will perform from Blue Moon Saloon in Lafayette.
Participating musicians and venues will hold watch parties from their Facebook pages.
Louisiana officials note that their state has a rich history with the Grammys. In fact, they said, Louisiana resident “Jay” Danna was responsible for naming the award when she won the naming contest in the 1950s.
Following are Grammys won by Louisiana artists in the past five years and the number of nominations each year:
2020: 1 winner out of 21 nominations
- PJ Morton
2019: 7 winners out of 20 nominations
- Brian Blade, a member of the Wayne Shorter Quartet
- Buddy Guy, winner
- Des Kensel, a member of High On Fire
- Lauren Daigle, who won two
- PJ Morton
- Terence Blanchard
2018: 1 winner out of 13 nominations
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
2017: 3 winners out of 10 nominations
- Bobby Rush
- Lil Wayne
- Solange
2016: 2 winners out of 14 nominations
- Buddy Guy
- Jon Cleary
