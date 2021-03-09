Warm and windy Tuesday. Rain and storms this weekend

Happy Tuesday! Another wonderfully warm day. I think we’ll still have plenty of sunshine depending on where you are in the ArkLaTex but the day will get cloudier. Rain and storms move in this weekend and into early next week.
Tuesday: a dry day nonetheless but clouds will be increasing throughout the day with cloudy skies late this evening. As you’re headed out the door this morning grab a light jacket as temperatures start in the low 50s but we’ll warm up for the lunch hour to temperatures in upper 60s. Lunch outside sounds nice but today will be windy with 15mph wind speeds and gusts this afternoon. Highs today are springy once again in the mid 70s for the ArkLaTex.
Wednesday and Thursday will each be cloudy with a possible shower. This next weather maker on its way will be taking its time and remain just to our north. Therefore, we will see a lot of southerly winds that will keep temperatures warm and will keep the clouds around. Wednesday will not completely rule out a peak of sun but still mostly cloud with highs in the mid 70s to upper 70s. Thursday will be more overcast but despite the cloud cover temperatures will warm near 80.
Friday’s chance of rain is still only a 20% chance. The slow moving cold front to our north will be heading south in our direction. If we do see any rain, it will not last too long. Temperatures will be very warm and will be in the upper 70s pushing for the 80s!
This weekend has a better chance to see the rain. Depending on when the cold front decides to move more south and start moving east, is when we will begin to see that rain. There could also be some storms involved as well. Sunday severe threat at the moment includes a Slight risk for the ArkLaTex. Be sure to check back for any changes to timing.
